Funny pictures of people who found a fun way to take a bath

They don’t like banality.

Bath with champagne and rose petals? Too banal. This is now no surprise. If you really want to impress, we suggest you contact these guys…. They really know how to take a bath, and most importantly — why, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

Belarusian tub

A lover of spaghetti

A lover of spaghetti

Japan… what can I say

Apparently useful, just smile

Lover of donuts

Finally bought a color printer

Chocolate wrap is hopelessly out of date… a Chocolate bath — that’s the trend!

Your health!

The fun is just beginning…

What kind of chips she wanted…

Just friends, just water save…

Dreams come true

Why?

Love to take a bath with your favorite Pets

Burger Paradise

The usual Breakfast in bed

Zamachivaem apples

Candy bath

Bon appetit

Well, if nowhere else…

A fan of movies and popcorn

Not only Chester likes Cheetos

Strawberry baby!

