Funny pictures of people who found a fun way to take a bath
July 22, 2019 | News | No Comments|
They don’t like banality.
Bath with champagne and rose petals? Too banal. This is now no surprise. If you really want to impress, we suggest you contact these guys…. They really know how to take a bath, and most importantly — why, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Belarusian tub
A lover of spaghetti
Japan… what can I say
Apparently useful, just smile
Lover of donuts
Finally bought a color printer
Chocolate wrap is hopelessly out of date… a Chocolate bath — that’s the trend!
Your health!
The fun is just beginning…
What kind of chips she wanted…
Just friends, just water save…
Dreams come true
Why?
Love to take a bath with your favorite Pets
Burger Paradise
The usual Breakfast in bed
Zamachivaem apples
Candy bath
Bon appetit
Well, if nowhere else…
A fan of movies and popcorn
Not only Chester likes Cheetos
Strawberry baby!