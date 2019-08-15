Funny pictures of people who have no self-preservation instinct
To them it is better not to repeat.
When you look at some individuals think that they completely lack the instinct of self-preservation. How else to explain what they are doing in the pictures from our today’s material! Enjoy, but be warned: you can’t repeat, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to novate.
1. “Do not approach, or will earn, or it will collapse!”
2. I sincerely hope that the press off…
3. In fact, crocodiles are very cute and absolutely harmless
4. “Hey, man, you, probably, did not hear, but for these purposes have already come up with a lighter!”
5. Maybe this girl has a bit of spare skin, if she’s not worried that it could damage this…
6. “If bears were bees, they would not care, never thought so high to build the house…”
7. Cargo mind, and the other, then no!
8. “Yes, it’s Lev! The cutest animal in the world!”
Peculiarities of communication with wild animals. | Photo: notes of a man.
9. “Look, even eyes closed…”
10. “The ferry, ferry! Left Bank, right Bank…”
11. This man then at least insured?
12. When clamped money on shipping
13. This is Petrovich, our repairman-balancer
14. “So, guys, stay calm, and hold your breath!”
15. The army will make you into a man… or kill…
16. “That’s right, feet in the water so the current was easier to kill you….”
17. Epic scene: Venus, Serena and their friend Tolia built the house…
18. “Do you think HART will catch lightning today?”
