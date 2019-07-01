Funny pictures of people who was unlucky with the neighbors
Anyone who has ever lived in an apartment building, knows firsthand how difficult are some of the tenants. Permanent repairs, gatherings with friends, night moving furniture — and, as luck would have it handy the playboy turns out to be your neighbor! You are very lucky, your neighbors have left you out, but some of the readers in the photos below, 100% know his situation.
Sometimes coming home can strike here such an unpleasant surprise.
Great ceilings! But the neighbours — not so…
Dampness and mould — here such are often the consequences of a neighbor’s carelessness…
Lifehack how to deal with the falling ceiling.
And again, “Hello” from the neighbors above… I Think to see THAT is afraid of every apartment owner.
In older homes, where have not been repaired, it is terrible to live without neighbors During heavy rain, water may enter inside from the most unexpected corners of the apartment.
Perhaps you often had to see these “patterns” on the ceilings. No, this is not an original design solution. It looks like a whitewashed ceiling after flooding.
Don’t know how to get yourself together and start cleaning up? The upstairs neighbors will be happy to help you find motivation!
Yes, it’s blood… Creepy picture. But, fortunately, no one was hurt! Of course, except for a piece of meat, left neighbours to unfreeze on the balcony and those people who had to clean up.
Did you know that sometimes from a neighbor’s negligence switches even cry!
When a simple ceiling wanted to be suspended.
If I wanted a little space of the atmosphere…
Ceilings also cry.
If you don’t know what all these basins and a newspaper — you’re lucky!
And here is the upstairs neighbor decided to say Hello!
And, of course, his cat! Where no cat?
We wish you only such neighbors!