Funny pictures of people who were abandoned by luck
July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
It’s just not their day.
It so happens that the day in the morning: the tire went flat, then iron pants ruined. However, it does not go to any comparison with what is happening with the heroes of our today’s material. All have a good night, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to novate.
1. Well, two wheels is still better than nothing…
2. Recommend you all never listen to the advice of older brothers and sisters until they reach the age of majority…
3. The situation with discharge: not there, not here
4. “Sanya, we finally broke away from that Stalker… Oh, I remember, he paid us, so we got a ride…”
5. “And then I realized that it was not I walk dogs and they me…”
6. Wanted to do my favorite trick, but screwed up
7. “And now to prove to others that it’s chocolate!?”
8. “I wish it happened to me!”
9. Like a tree planted, and the house was built, and now this…
10. “Son, don’t look ahead, look around!”
11. Popped in to say Hello, and spit!
12. You understand, it’s not a garage…
13. “Isn’t that you ordered creative painting?”
14. Look at the pros… bees, then there will be honey…
15. Someone eating strawberries with cream, someone in the chocolate, and someone would have with a snake
16. “Swimming in our lake? And you here someone invited?”
17. “Hey, we never rehearsed!”
READ Russia is using Moldova as a testing ground: why the new tactics of the Kremlin threat to Ukraine