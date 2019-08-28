Funny pictures of people who were abandoned by luck

| August 28, 2019 | News | No Comments
People want to feel sorry for.

A bad day happens to everyone. Here only on the scale of a loser in a bad mood can be spoiled in different ways, ranging from a spilled Cup of coffee and ending with a ruined house. All this would be very sad if the part did not look fun, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to novate.

1. Oh, noble will get scrambled eggs!

2. All asphalt colored

3. “Who frozen pizza? Come on, faster!”

4. But the brush is electric, not worth a penny…

5. “Man, are you also dropped your toothbrush?”

6. “No matter what, I’m not ready just leave it on the floor…”

7. “Excuse me, then the tree is not flying?”

8. When I wanted to drive as close as possible and went a little overboard

9. The game went wrong from the very beginning

10. “Uh-uh, Satan, give me the cleaner!”

11. Store dishes in the fridge — not the best idea

12. Seems someone will have to work for free… a few months…

13. Somewhere in the city now there are a very dirty man

14. “Well, we can assume that I became the star of the parade!”

15. “Here’s to you and parked for five minutes!”

16. “When your ex-wife started to carve stuff!”

17. “Looks like someone had fun on the trampoline!”

