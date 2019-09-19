Funny pictures of people whose hands do not grow out of the place

| September 19, 2019 | News | No Comments

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

They did everything they could.

Many think, that repair is simple enough. Riveted there, knocked here — and ready. However, looking at some of these “masterpieces”, it seems that such would-be masters hands not from that place grow, reports novate.

1. “Behind this fence feel like a stone wall!”

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

Not a fence is a blank wall!

2. And is that a Zebra in the eyes of a surrealist?

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

3. “Come on, man, everything will turn out! The main thing — to believe!”

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

4. “I think it’s a sidewalk with a 3D effect? Ha ha ha!”

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

5. “Some small watermelons ugly this year…”

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

6. Very strictly forbidden!

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

7. Let there be light!

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

8. Two sticks decided to unite?

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

9. This Park deserves applause!

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

10. It turns out that not all you can cook!

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

11. Overhaul of post done!

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

12. Got a ladder, and the entrance is not, as logic!

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

13. Idea for those who are still thinking of something to take the corners in the apartment

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

14. You were very, very bad switch! For this you’ll stand in the corner!

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

15. Who entrusted the layout for the mad artist?

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

16. Honestly, this trunk is similar to the crafts that my 4-year-old son clay

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

17. I’m sorry, I can not understand, is the result of repairs or someone just building gun play?

Смешные фотки людей, у которых руки растут не из того места

novosti-n.org

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr