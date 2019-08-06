Funny pictures of stars and their “twins”
They are very similar.
Accidentally meet his counterpart — a rather extraordinary event. Even for stars. Especially if that person tries to imitate the style, and just has a resemblance. People in this collection are so similar that if they were called twins or at least relatives, no one would have any doubt, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for a Fresher.
Jeff Goldblum and his Iranian counterpart.
Adam Sandler and Max Kessler.
Kim Kardashian and Camilla Osman.
Jack black and his young copy.
Adele and Emily Bamforth.
Ellen DeGeneres and Donna Blair.
Mark Hamill and Sebastian Stan
Taylor swift and Olivia Sturgis.
Zac Efron and Michael Hickson.
Ed Sheeran and Ty Jones.
