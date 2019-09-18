Funny pictures of strange balconies from designers enthusiasts
They did not listen to the advice of professionals.
The balcony of our people — this is almost the most important place in the apartment, has amazing versatility and incredible capacity. And all thanks to the inexhaustible wit and creativity, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Ancient Egypt, the modern version
So visit the walk
Someone comes to the design of the balconies are very creative
For example, the owner of this balcony is very fond of rims
Someone decided to make a nest
The embodiment of minimalism
Nicely built mini-balcony
And where else to Park?
Size matters
Enough to be a “gray mass”
More like a phone booth
The balcony is securely protected
Balcony luxury
Royally all done
The extra floor never hurt anyone
National traits are manifested even here
Many people use the balcony as a bottomless repository for all stuff
The balcony is a place where you can sit, think
Battle of the sexes
Mail Of Russia. Why am I not surprised?