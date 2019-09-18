Funny pictures of strange balconies from designers enthusiasts

| September 18, 2019 | News | No Comments

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

They did not listen to the advice of professionals.

The balcony of our people — this is almost the most important place in the apartment, has amazing versatility and incredible capacity. And all thanks to the inexhaustible wit and creativity, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

Ancient Egypt, the modern version

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

So visit the walk

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Someone comes to the design of the balconies are very creative

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

For example, the owner of this balcony is very fond of rims

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Someone decided to make a nest

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

The embodiment of minimalism

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Nicely built mini-balcony

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

And where else to Park?

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Size matters

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Enough to be a “gray mass”

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

More like a phone booth

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

The balcony is securely protected

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Balcony luxury

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Royally all done

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

The extra floor never hurt anyone

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

National traits are manifested even here

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Many people use the balcony as a bottomless repository for all stuff

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

The balcony is a place where you can sit, think

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Battle of the sexes

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Mail Of Russia. Why am I not surprised?

Забавные фотки странных балконов от дизайнеров-любителей

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr