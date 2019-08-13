Funny pictures parents who do not care about others

Similar scenes for them is normal.

Modern methods of raising children are advised not to restrict the freedom of the children and to favor their emancipation. But many parents overlook the fact that everything should be in moderation. That is why more and more often we can see a picture of children’s tantrums, and the complete apathy of the parents, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to novate.

1. While parents enthusiastically choose the clothes the kids already have too much toys

2. “In fact, the fence can’t come in, but who cares… certainly not the father…”

3. Kid with a ball in the movie… Someone watched the cartoons, and someone spent the whole session staring at the helicopter…

4. “Saw the SALE, then everything in the fog…”

5. “Silent all, my dearest child acts!”

6. No, not the Concierge and not the warden… It’s mom!

7. Tell me, it is normal that a child jumping on the seat during takeoff and landing?

8. “Goods? What kind of goods may be involved if the child need a diaper change!?”

9. Briefly about rules of behavior in restaurants…

10. “Someone gets the boot with a surprise…”

11. When you give the car a decent family man…

12. “Order” in the cinema after the children’s session…

13. “Well, what? The baby learns to potty…”

14. “Oh, you know, children at this age are so cute, so cute, they all want to taste!”

15. “It’s a baby! Really, someone can be frustrating!?”

16. “To change a diaper on a table in a cafe? Why not?”

