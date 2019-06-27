Funny pictures that could only be done at the wedding

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

And laughter, and sin.

In the new comic review was collected funny and amusing in all respects pictures of wedding celebrations. Looking at them, convinced that the wedding is one of the few truly “real life” holidays for people, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. “And remember, you hurt my daughter, I’ll shoot you!”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

My fatherly advice to the young.

2. Find the extra word: the bride, groom, love, wedding, goose…

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

The friend of the bridegroom.

3. Looking at this picture, I was plagued by vague doubts…

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

The importance of ventilation.

4. That is growth…

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

The Bride Of Gulliver.

5. “The ceremony only an hour, so I still have time to lose weight!”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

To lose weight for the wedding.

6. “I think we all just found out the bride from the other side!”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

Inner peace.

7. “These wedding expenses left me literally without pants!”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

Stripped to his underpants.

8. “Take, take this from me vile creature!”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

Dreadful and terrible bird.

9. “Beautiful photo… the Pride and highlight of our wedding album!”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

Provincial masterpiece.

10. “Marriage is, of course, an important event, but couldn’t miss this game!”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

Brilliant idea.

11. “And you do not pull on a fishing trip after the ceremony!?”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

Wedding fisherman’s.

12. The bride has four legs!? Well, nobody’s perfect!

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

A fun train.

13. “And it may well, the wedding. Stay home, play…”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

Gamer.

14. “Yes, Princess, they are…”

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

The poor groom.

15. And the dogs aren’t wasting any time…

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

Good time.

16. Married to a pig…

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

The bride and the pig.

17. So I look at the photo, and once it is clear who in the house will be the main…

Забавные фотки, которые могли сделать только на свадьбе

