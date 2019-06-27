Funny pictures that could only be done at the wedding
June 27, 2019
And laughter, and sin.
In the new comic review was collected funny and amusing in all respects pictures of wedding celebrations. Looking at them, convinced that the wedding is one of the few truly “real life” holidays for people, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. “And remember, you hurt my daughter, I’ll shoot you!”
My fatherly advice to the young.
2. Find the extra word: the bride, groom, love, wedding, goose…
The friend of the bridegroom.
3. Looking at this picture, I was plagued by vague doubts…
The importance of ventilation.
4. That is growth…
The Bride Of Gulliver.
5. “The ceremony only an hour, so I still have time to lose weight!”
To lose weight for the wedding.
6. “I think we all just found out the bride from the other side!”
Inner peace.
7. “These wedding expenses left me literally without pants!”
Stripped to his underpants.
8. “Take, take this from me vile creature!”
Dreadful and terrible bird.
9. “Beautiful photo… the Pride and highlight of our wedding album!”
Provincial masterpiece.
10. “Marriage is, of course, an important event, but couldn’t miss this game!”
Brilliant idea.
11. “And you do not pull on a fishing trip after the ceremony!?”
Wedding fisherman’s.
12. The bride has four legs!? Well, nobody’s perfect!
A fun train.
13. “And it may well, the wedding. Stay home, play…”
Gamer.
14. “Yes, Princess, they are…”
The poor groom.
15. And the dogs aren’t wasting any time…
Good time.
16. Married to a pig…
The bride and the pig.
17. So I look at the photo, and once it is clear who in the house will be the main…