Funny pictures with the Pope, who does not like the wind

Курьезные снимки с Папой Римским, которого не любит ветер

It is not clear that His Holiness is not shared with the wind, but they are clearly at odds.

How else can one explain that the wind tries to ruin photos of the Pope, who, after his intervention become very comical appearance, reports 4tololo.ru.

Perhaps this is due to the fact that the Pope changed the text of the prayer “our father”? In any case, thank you should also tell the photographers who managed to capture these funny moments. No, the Pope did not Rob, it was just the wind.

The Pope against the wind. Who will win?

