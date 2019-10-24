Funny posters for films, painted in Africa
In local theaters do not always work by professional artists.
These masterpieces of self-made movie posters belong to the hand of Ghanaian craftsmen, as in the Republic of Ghana Hollywood movies are only smuggling, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the BigPicture.
Local artists paint the placards on anything and, frankly, hit and miss. Movie trailers has a unique primitivism, and the authors of these paintings not only perceive differently the well-known American movies, but like to add some of his thoughts about the story.
So get ready to enjoy posters of popular Hollywood movies that without a signature is not so easy to learn.
The 2004 film “blade 3: Trinity”, starring on the poster — Wesley snipes, Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Biel.
A horror movie 2003 “Texas chainsaw massacre”.
Cult fiction film by James Cameron in 1984. On the poster the Terminator in the performance of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Crime Thriller 2002 “the Transporter” with Jason Statham in the lead role.
The film is Tim Burton’s 1999 “Sleepy hollow”. Starring starred Christopher Walken (the headless horseman on the poster), johnny Depp and Christina Ricci.
The film “van Helsing” in 2004, the poster of the main character played by Hugh Jackman.
“Resident evil 2: Apocalypse”, a 2004 film. Somewhere on the poster should be Milla Jovovich.
“Planet of fear” — treshovy film by Robert Rodriguez.
“A nightmare on elm street”, 1984.
Fantastic horror film 2004 “Species 3”.
And it’s a movie “Mission impossible” with Tom cruise in the lead role.
The cult sci-Fi film “the Matrix” with Keanu Reeves and Lawrence Fishborne (on the poster).
“Freddy vs. Jason”, film horror 2003.
“Indiana Jones and the raiders of the lost ark”, 1981, starring Harrison Ford.
“Gladiator” — Ridley Scott 2000, starring Russell Crowe.
“Evil dead 2” Comedy action movie, which all were carried away in the era of video stores.
“ELEKTRA” is a film based on the Marvel comics, starring on the poster of Jennifer garner.
“Dracula” — based on the novel by Bram Stoker, the film Director Francis Ford Coppola, 1992. Starring and on the poster — Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder.
“Conan the destroyer” is an action fantasy 1984, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. In addition to the character of Conan, the poster you can see quite a nice main villain of the film.
“Catwoman” — 2004 film with Halle berry in the title role.