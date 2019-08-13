Funny reaction of a penguin a duck laugh Network
Tourists filmed the funny reactions of the penguin duck. It happened in the city Volunteer Point in the Falkland Islands.
A tourist from Holland named Brigitte Gisman was able to take off on a rather funny scene. The video shows how the Royal penguin out of the water and came across a duck that was resting on the shore.
Confused, the bird drew back, as if trying to ask forgiveness for what invaded the ducks.
“I’ve never seen this behavior in penguins, says a tourist, he behaved like a man! It looked so funny”.
