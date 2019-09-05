Funny situations that can happen only at work
They know how to have fun in any situation.
Colleagues who steal your stapler and other stationery, of course, deserve to be punished. And when it seems that nothing more annoying can’t, you immediately receive a damaged phone cord, a half-eaten donuts or boss who pays you literally pennies. It seems that colleagues are struggling to cause you to have a tantrum… or just to teach you to have fun, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the ADMA.
We are in awe of how witty can be office workers, and, to be honest, I took note of a few jokes from their Arsenal. If you are working with your best friend or Vice versa with a sworn enemy, this article can serve as a source of inspiration for you.
1. “Today I had a work place colleague. Here is his telephone wire”
2. “So I photocopied his face and hung the picture on the window of a door to my office…”
3. “Won the argument with the head almost a year ago. At work today he finally returned my money… detail”
4. The best April fools jokes definitely belong to the colleagues
5. “Our staff loves dogs. Well, whatever you say”
6. “A colleague of my friend took a bite of all the donuts in a box”
7. “Today a substitute worker at the other office, not sure I will be able to work in such conditions”
8. “My employee decided he wanted the Desk”
“My staff is tired of his Desk”
“My staff has decided that is stupid”
9. The paleontological branch in Halloween
10. “We have employees forced to wear the “box of shame” when someone stupid jokes or asking stupid questions”
11. “A colleague went on vacation, so we updated his computer”
12. Employee tired of people constantly asking him where ed
“Do I know where ed is? (block diagram).
Ed sits there? Yes. — Here it is!
Ed sits there? — No. — I don’t know.”