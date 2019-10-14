Funny situations that could have only brothers and sisters
October 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The relationship between brothers and sisters is a roller coaster. They are beautiful, sweet and caring, then violent, loud and wild. If all of these UPS and downs in communication remained as a child, so in fact there is: in adult life they will not disappear, but just become a different character.
“Sister on the weekend, made an offer, so I disguised myself as a Bush to capture the moment. Between us a year difference, and why our lives are so different?”
“I thought that first sees his bride, but went for my brother”
“I’m going to prank my sister by making a fake trailer for the 4th season of “strange cases.” Actually the link is to a clip of Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up””
“My sister is on your 3rd birthday instead of the normal themed parties chose it”
“Little observation: how people see my sister and as I see it”
“She thinks I’m taking her to “toy Story — 4″. In fact, we go to a movie about the doll Chucky”
Keep your cookies around, and when sister is home closer
“Last night I hid portable column in the wardrobe of the younger brother and turned on it sounds terrible. Here’s what happened”
“No one asked my 11-year-old sister to run”
“My brother decided to vent their anger on something that belongs to me”
“Brother dug up somewhere in a Pikachu costume, and my dog attacked him”
“Consider it a warning”
“My little sister stole my driver’s license and failed to travel to Texas. My parents suggested that I instead use her stuff”