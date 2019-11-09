Funny video: Kiev police pop hallowed Toyota Prius accidents
In a network there is a funny video of how evacuat patrol car. So, on the Facebook page “Overheard at drivers of Kiev”, where they post information about roads, curiosities Ukrainian motorists and news from the world of cars, there was a video of how the father is standing at the police car and keep the car with Holy water.
The hood of the car open, obviously in order that this Holy water has reached all parts.
Netizens could not get past the video and caustically ridiculed the process. So, the post called words that “it looks like the hull on a patrol Toyota Prius”.
Netizens could not resist and commented on the video by saying that “no car should be Holy, Oh not cars”. Also posted under the video, you can find these comments: “I Put the bottle of Whiskey — this is already beat to shit”, “PPC”, “insanity” and the like.
akcenty.com.ia