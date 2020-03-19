Furniture gadgets and gifts: in the United States doing business on the coronavirus
Amazon plans to hire 100 thousand additional employees in connection with the sharp increase in online orders during the outbreak of 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, reports “Voice of America”.
In the online blog of the company States that in April, Amazon is ready to increase $2 minimum wage to $17 per hour in North America and Europe. Additional pay will cost the company $350 million.
The number of staff increases through the network online shopping Albertsons, Kroger and Raley’s.
The company hopes to attract those who work in the service sector, but temporarily out of work, when the pandemic is stopped working for the restaurant, entertainment and tourist business.
“We want these people to know we welcome them to our team until the situation subsides and while their previous employers are ready to take them back to work”, — stated in the message Amazon.
Many online stores try to race to tie their product to fight the 2019 coronavirus-nCoV.
Manufacturers, offer to make a service robot as a mediator between the infected patient and physician (or family members). Robots like the sellers claim, can deliver medicine, food and other necessary things.
While in new York recently, touting a robot that establishes the diagnosis. The company from Philadelphia “Promobot” ‘ve placed your robot on times Square and in Bryant Park.
Over time, the robot was removed from the Park, however, according to the company, he continues to serve at least 30 people a day. Now he is in the new York office of the company “Promobot”.
Disinfecting gadgets
Meanwhile, technology companies are trying to create a gadget that could disinfect the surface. One of such inventions is by electrostatic gun-spray, which by means of charged particles provides disinfection of surfaces.
Such gun-sprays already in use in some schools of Utah and medical institutions in Singapore.
Vice-President of the company, which manufactures disinfectant sprays guns, this gadget disinfected his seat on the plane. He shared a video where he uses the gadget on LinkedIn.
The representative of the company EarthSafe said technological innovations Recode that from the beginning of the outbreak of 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, sales of disinfectants pistols-sprays has increased 100-fold. According to him, the main customers are business offices, educational institutions and transport companies.
“Coronavirus” Souvenirs
When the protective mask on the market become scarce, many headwear manufacturers decided to “modernize” their product. The Internet is now selling baseball caps, Panamas, sun visors with masks on the face.
These hats offer wear to block the access of virus to face, if someone near you coughs or sneezes.
On the website selling homemade goods Etsy sell Souvenirs and clothes with inscriptions related to the 2019 coronavirus-nCoV.
Fans of jewelry, can buy bracelets with the inscription “I overcame coronavirus” or “don’t cough on me”, and the wall in the room offer to decorate a Bulletin Board-reminder with the words “Wash your hands”.
There are scams that seek to cash in on the General nervousness of consumers because of the epidemic.
Platform, where the goods are put up for sale, partly to check the accuracy of the information about the product. In particular, the Amazon on the eve of the reported blocking more than a million products that were marked as “effective means of 2019 against coronavirus-nCoV”, but was not so.
Some companies sell air purifiers, falsely claiming that it “destroys the 2019 coronavirus-nCoV in the air.”
In 2003 during the SARS outbreak, the U.S. Trade Commission and the Office of the food and drug administration released a warning about web sites that sell home air purifiers that supposedly protect against the spread of the disease.
“Website operators that claim that their products protect against infection and treat the disease caused by a virus 2019-nCoV know that it is not scientifically proven. Such operators must remove any false information from the Internet”, — stated in the message.
According to BuzzFeed on March 4, 2020, air purifiers can be useful to health agencies during a pandemic, however at home their ability to resist 2019 coronavirus-nCoV is extremely low.
The centers for control and prevention of diseases, the United States insists that the most effective way to prevent from virus infection is to wash your hands and avoid areas with lots of people.
