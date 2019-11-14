Furry hooligans: a flock of cats made a mess in the car
The California resident Jessica rice has published on the page in Facebook the strange video in which cats jump on her car. It is reported Vgcreate with a link to the page girls.
In the car I forgot to close the Windows and cute “pests” decided to attack it. Most likely, the animals are just hungry and looking for food got there.
As soon as Jessica approached the car with the camera, the cats hurried off.