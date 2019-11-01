Fury brutal knockout debuted in wrestling: the best photos and videos
Thursday, October 31, in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) hosted an evening of mixed martial arts (MMA) under the name Crown Jewel, the highlight of which was the exhibition match between star wrestling American Bron Stromann and undefeated boxer-the heavyweight contender Tyson fury.
The soldiers made a show before the match, fueling the interest the various statements and actions (as, for example, burst training to the Irishman Strawmen who allegedly struck Tyson’s knee injury), and continued to give pleasure to the public already in the ring.
In the end, the fury, endure the initial onslaught of the opponent, sent Strawman down and out in corporate Boxing style is the strongest with a right hook.
“Who is now the champion of UFC in heavy weight? American Croat Stipe Miocic. Ready to take this fight in an instant. No problem. Or Francis Ngandu. Ready to fight with any heavyweight. I’m not afraid, I and the Gypsy king. Dana white (UFC President. — AVT.), give me a call, “said fury after the match, for which he received a fee in the amount of $ 15 million.
