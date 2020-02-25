Fury can deprive all multi-million dollar fee for the fight with Wilder (video)
February 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Tyson fury on the Royal throne
The newfound “king” by the WBC heavyweight champion, Briton Tyson fury may be deprived of royalties for the strange and silly antics in the rematch against Deontay Wilder.
It is reported promoter Rick Meridian.
“Rumor has it that the Athletic Commission of Nevada has decided to hold all 33 million fee fury because he “licked and tasted” the blood of Wilder in the rematch,” wrote the promoter in its Twitter.
We will remind, the duel Wilder – fury ended in the seventh round, when a team of American threw in the towel in the ring.