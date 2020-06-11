Fury confirmed the conduct of the battle with Joshua for the title of absolute world champion
Anthony Joshua and Tyson fury
The belt holder of the WBC heavyweight champion, the Briton Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) has confirmed the approval of the battle for the title of absolute world champion against his compatriot, the owner of the belts in the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO’s).
Fury in his Instagram account announced that all the conditions of the duel agreed, and the battle will be held in 2021.
Recall that Anthony needs to spend a mandatory defense of the title IBF in a battle with the Bulgarian Kubrat Bullet. The fight was to be held on June 20 in London, but was later postponed indefinitely due to pandemic coronavirus.
Except a duel with a Bullet, before a possible unification of the titles Joshua will also meet with the winner of the fight Alexander Usik – Derek Chisora.
As for fury, then Tyson in July planned to spend the final fight of the trilogy with the DevTeam Wilder, but because of the pandemic, COVID-19 it was moved to October.