Fury is willing to pay Wilder to waive the right of rematch – promoter
Tyson fury and Deontay Wilder
Co-promoter of the British new champion by the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) Frank Warren said that the team “Gypsy king” is ready to pay off the rematch with DevTeam Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s).
Warren prefers to arrange his ward’s fight with WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO Anthony Joshua (22-1, 21 KO’s).
“I prefer to immediately go on Joshua, but the contract has a rematch clause. It is necessary to comply with the terms, unless we agree to Wilder waited. If Deontay agree, we could pay him to delay the revenge. The choice is up to Wilder.
It would be a profitable proposition for the Wilder. But I talked to his Manager, and Deontay is convinced that can beat and knock out Tyson. I don’t believe it. I before their second fight believed that fury would stop Wilder. If Deontay will insist on rematch, we’ll take this fight.
I want to arrange a duel with Joshua to the end of the year. So we guarantee that Anthony will not lose to someone else” – quoted by Warren fightnews.info.