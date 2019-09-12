Fury – Wallin: video “hilarious” duel of views undefeated boxers
The former world champion under versions IBF, WBA (Super), WBO and IBO heavyweight champion the Irishman Tyson fury (28 wins, 20 of them by knockout, 1 draw) amused the audience views duel prior to his fight with the Swede Otto Wallin (20 wins, 13 of them by knockout).
The undefeated Briton turned a formal event into a real show, causing laughter among the assembled journalists and his opponent.
Note that on the line of battle, which will be held in the night from 14 to 15 September in the ring T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will be the unique belt — WBC Maya. “A huge thanks to WBC for allowing me to fight for the prestigious belt Maya. It is a great honor for me. I almost feel Mexican, “wrote Tyson on his page on Instagram, attaching a poster for the upcoming battle.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter