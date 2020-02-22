Fury Wilder outweighed by 19 pounds (video)
Deontay Wilder (left) and Tyson fury
Ahead of Sunday’s clash between world champion under version WBC in a super heavyweight by DevTeam Wilder and Briton Tyson fury was the traditional weighting procedure in which American was almost 19 kg lighter than his opponent.
Fury showed on the scales 273 pounds (123,8 kg), while the weight of the champion amounted to 231 lb (104,4 kg).
Both fighters approached the rematch with weighing more than they had in the first fight, but the difference is still the same – then the fury weighed in at 254 pounds (115 kg), and Wilder – 212.5 lb (96 kg).
It is worth noting that after weighing did not take place the traditional duel of views. The ban of the Athletic Commission of Nevada is associated with the scuffle after the press conference.
