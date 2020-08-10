Futbolista “Bavar” visano Microsim gravam tyzhden in Ls League journal

| August 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Футболіста "Баварії" визнано найкращим гравцем тижня в Лізі чемпіонів

Robert Lewandowski

Forward “Bavar” Robert Levanovskogo visano Microsim gravam tyzhden in Ls League journal, Podolia the press Department OF have twetter.

Have match-and answers fnalu 1/8 Champions League against “Cels” (4:1) pole having a double I vddw DW hollow peredach.

Bayern sustrate W Barcelona in certifyable match evrokubka 14 August. Zustrich go through in Lisabon on stadon “Estado da Luz”. Winner at pufal sustrates s perimortem bet “Manchester Siti” – “Lyon”.

Note, scho Lewandowski Wishaw on the fourth meeting place in the list of best bombardiers in Champions League history. Robert for the entire hour vystupu have evrokubka scoring 66 m ACV.

The first meeting place s great variom Utria forward “Juventus” Krustyu Ronaldo (Gol 131). Sldom behind him walks Captan “of Barcelona” Lionel Mess (115). On tretau f in rating – kolesny gravity Madridskogo “real” I nemeckogo Schalke Raul (71).

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr