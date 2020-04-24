Future after coronavirus: the way I see scientists, writers and journalists
Once coronavirus retreat, doctors and government officials to exhale and you will again plunge into the noisy flow of social life. But I have to admit that after the pandemic COVID-19 the world will cease to be as we know it. This writes the Burning Hut.
Digital totalitarianism
American writer and supporter of the digital revolution, Andrew keen, and associate Professor, School of studies in the field of security at king’s College London Andreas Crosscity that we have a progressive, but a pretty bleak future.
In their view, the physical world will go after the pandemic into the background, and waiting for a real Renaissance. This will be possible with the help of technology and the Internet, which came to us during the period of General isolation. After all, they help to share data, maintain communication, and keep your distance and not go crazy in the four walls. Andrew keen believes that after the pandemic the technology will be spread even more. And world IT-companies — Google, Apple, Facebook will increase its already widespread influence.
While Keane says about the dangers that would result from the development of technology. Such a useful tool to fight the virus, such as tracking user movement through your smartphone can become a dangerous weapon in the hands of the authorities. This agrees with him and Andreas Krieg. According to the scientist, the coronavirus will accelerate the fourth industrial revolution and digitalization, in particular, public services.
Large amounts of personal data of users will fall into the hands of the state. As a result governments expand control over citizens, effectively forcing them to give up many freedoms in exchange for promises of security.
In addition, Andreas Krieg believes that the pandemic will not unite; instead, it will divide the country. After defeating the virus will continue the global race to nationalism and isolation. Because of the impact that caused the pandemic in the health sector, the country’s fragile political system will be dragged into anarchy and chaos. Hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets to overthrow the government that, in their opinion, are unable to cope with the crisis.
Control your laughter
Yuval Noah Harari, author of the book “Sapiens. A brief history of mankind” and Professor of historical faculty of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in an article for the Financial Times predicted, and other dangers that would give rise to uncontrolled collection of personal data during a pandemic.
Many of the decisions which in normal times take years of discussion, in an emergency people take for a matter of hours, writes Harari. In the end run immature and dangerous technologies, because the risk of inaction is higher.
Harari cites the example of an upgraded tracking technology. He thinks its thoughtless use is fraught with more dangers than the standard surveillance of the government over the citizens of the country.
To combat the pandemic in the fashion industry, several governments have implemented new observation tools. Since the end of March in Moscow began to use cameras with face detection technology. But the Chinese authorities also require a constant report on the health status and body temperature. This allows you to identify the carriers of the virus, and to track their movement and all with whom they came in contact.
“It will give legitimacy to shocking new surveillance system. If you know that I clicked on the link to Fox News and not CNN, it will tell you about my political views, and maybe about my personality. But if you can monitor my body temperature, blood pressure and heart rate heart rate when I’m watching any video, you will learn that makes me laugh, cry and even be angry,” writes Harari.
The scientist believes that if corporations and governments will start massively collect biometric data, they will know more about us than we ourselves. Using these technologies, they will learn not only to predict our reactions, but also to manipulate them.
Even when the number of infections with coronavirus reduced to zero, some governments that support the collection of biometric data will begin to argue that they need to maintain this base of observation. They justify this by the fact that I’m afraid of a new wave of the virus, or that develops a new strain of Ebola, or come up with any reason. Temporary measures have a nasty habit to survive an emergency situation, concluded the scientist.
The transformation of schools and universities
General Director of educational media Getting Smart Tom Vander Ark has seen the future after the pandemic in a more positive light. In an article for Forbes, he wrote about what changes can wait for the educational system, when pupils and students in many countries are forced to invest in remote learning system due to the spread of the coronavirus.
In any case, education is waiting for a hard reboot, says Arc. Starting with the fact that in 2021 is expected to surge in the birth rate. So, by 2040, will greatly increase the number of people will need to train. But the more entrenched the system of education will impact distance education. Now this is a necessary measure, but after the pandemic, it may become the new standard of education.
Distance learning involves the creation of new tools with which to monitor learning. With a high probability they will remain for many years, writes of Ark.
Learning will become more personalized, and students will have to work harder to demonstrate acquired knowledge. The same applies to teachers. A new form of education will create a more flexible vocational training for teachers.
After the pandemic, will change the set of important indicators of progress. First will come the account of success skills: identity, social position, ability to cooperate, psychological stability. This trend was observed until the outbreak of the virus. The new realities will only increase the importance of these indicators.
There will be more home and hybrid learning. Will begin to appear private microscale. At the same time reduce the number of expensive colleges. Ark is a probability that many private institutions will not open after a pandemic, as students and parents adjust to a less expensive hybrid alternative.
Rage of the Millennials
National Review journalist Madeleine Cairns believes that the consequences of the pandemic in the first place will be felt by young people born between 1979 and 2000.
The sociologist Karl Mannheim in the article “the Problem of generations”, written in 1928, noted that generation determined not so much a biological category, how many world events. And this pandemic may finally form the worldview of those whom we call the Millennials, says Kearns.
Pandemic coronavirus caused severe economic unrest around the world: workers cut or involuntarily placed on unpaid leave, ruined in private business, the economy of many countries is in decline.
This can trigger a surge of revolutionary sentiment, because from the 2000s observed the growing interest of Millennials towards socialism. All due to the fact that people of this generation are faced with strong political and economic global turmoil.
Even as children they were witnesses of the events of September 11 and local wars, e.g. Iran. Then came the financial crisis of 2008. Millennials have become a generation that prefers not to buy apartments and rent, change jobs, not to build a career in one place. Traced even some loss of interest in sex and marriage.
They were promised a better world, says Cairns, but instead they received economic and political instability, which also complements the threat of global warming. Millennials resent the older generation for the profligacy and short-sightedness of their social order. Pandemic coronavirus will only aggravate the offense.
Return to the village
Writer and journalist Jack shenker wrote an article in The Guardian, where he shared his vision of a device of the cities after the pandemic coronavirus.
In his opinion, the main problem facing architects and urbanists, is to find the balance between high population density (more environmentally friendly) and create more free space, to reduce the likelihood of transmission.
“In General, the higher population density is good because the cities more energy efficient. But I think in the long run there is a conflict between the requirements of public health and climate protection”, — quotes shenker words of Richard Herself, Professor of urban studies at mit and senior adviser to the UN on a programme of climate change and cities.
After the pandemic begins to pay more attention to the search of design solutions that allow to design buildings and neighborhoods so that people can chat and live without being trapped in a confined space.
The outflow of residents from large cities will increase, says Schenker. During a pandemic many people are switching to remote mode, and over time more and more companies will constantly work in this format. So, proximity to the office will no longer be the determining factor for choice of housing. This will reduce the attractiveness of the suburbs and revive rural settlements, where residents will be able to provide a more comfortable and high standard of living.
The author notes an increase in the level of community in cities, despite decades of increasing fragmentation. The townspeople began to unite before the threat of the virus. They open groups, communicate more with neighbours of different age groups.
“Ironically, social distancing has made some of us closer than ever before. The survival of such groups after the end of the coronavirus, depend in part on what lessons we will learn from the crisis,” added Schenker.
