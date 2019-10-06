Future daughter-in-law Kate Middleton revealed her engagement ring (photo)
The next day after in a press there were messages that the younger brother of Kate Middleton got engaged with his 30-year-old girlfriend, a Frenchwoman, Alize Thevenin, a 32-year-old James Middleton officially confirmed the news in Instagram.
“She said oui (Yes in French). Our secret is out, but we are happy to share this news,” he wrote. And published a ring on his bride, on the finger which shows the engagement ring with sapphire. Prince William at the time also gave Kate Middleton sapphire ring his mother Princess Diana as a sign of engagement.
James and Alize have been Dating for 15 months. The wedding date has not yet been announced.
On 26 September about their engagement also reported cousin of princes William and Harry, Princess Beatrice.
