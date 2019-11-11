“Future designer”: Lisa Galkin was surprised by new talent
The daughter of Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin pleases fans of the star family and his many talents, as her parents proudly tell the web.
This time the Pope, Maxim decided to share with fans pictures of his daughter. The comedian said that out of the child’s hands are not ordinary cats, flowers, or houses, who love to depict children under the age of six.
To his surprise, Lisa drew a stylish Romper and a sundress.
“The future designer! We are proud!” noted humorist.
Enthusiastic fans in one voice said that they have not the slightest doubt in the bright future of the daughter of the prima Donna. After all, a five year old girl has all the qualities needed for show-business: intelligent, artistic, charming, beautiful.
It has talents in many areas.
For example, recently wrote and “published” his first book about the adventures of Golden puppy, which immediately earned rave reviews from stars — Polina Gagarina, Aliki Humorous, Irina Dubtsova.
Recall, Lisa and Harry were born to Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva on 18 September 2013. The twins carried and gave birth to a surrogate mother. Fans say that Harry is very similar to dad and Lisa — mom.
and childish conclusions. So, she was able once again to surprise the network in the video that appeared online. It girl proves Alla Borisovna, what does she have to swim and his arguments, talking about the benefits of salt water.
