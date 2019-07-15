“Future Diva”: the daughter Pugacheva captivated fans dazzling dance (video)
Fans of Alla Pugacheva regularly follow the life of the prima Donna and her heirs, so it is hardly surprising that posted yesterday a video with her little daughter artist evoked a positive response.
In particular, in the fan account of Lisa there was a record made during a recent event. Her daughter Diva in a black dress actively moving catchy song. “Lisa dance” — short signed video author page.
Users have delighted with the movie. They believe that the girl has inherited the best abilities from their parents.
“You can’t teach it, are born with it”, “Genes won’t shut up, and education is important”, “All in mommy… very talented, Lisa is the best doll”, “it will Definitely be an artist!”, “Lisa is a natural born starlet!”, “The Future Primadonna!”, “The most beautiful girl in the world”, “Good girl Lisa is a good dancer!!! Harry how happy”, — dropped tears followers.
View this post in Instagram
Dance Lisa #elizabetharden #lisagain
About the same reaction they received and appeared earlier in the Internet appeared the video, where the Diva with her little daughter dancing to the song Mambo Italiano.
Recall that Elizabeth Galkina won the gold medal in swimming, it was her first notable win. Then visit girls in social networks appeared a photo on which she is depicted with the award. Users wished her the best of luck at the upcoming tournament.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alla Pugacheva scared some fans of a strange photo of her daughter, which she signed “Lizok and her eye”. They considered the perspective of the photo and signature to it a sign that the Diva crept insanity. Fortunately, this assumption is not justified — the Diva is alive and well and having fun.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter