Future technology: Amazon introduces biometric payment in Whole Foods
Amazon is planning to introduce biometric payment method in supermarkets Whole Foods company. With this method of payment to consumers who have an account Prime, can scan hand when ordering, to pay for the purchase. This writes Vusiness Іnsider.
The scanner uses computer vision and does not require the consumer’s physical contact with him. The process takes less than 300 milliseconds, while conventional transaction with the card takes at least 3000 milliseconds or 3 seconds.
Currently, Amazon is conducting internal testing of the technology, trying to increase its accuracy, and plans in the coming months to launch it in several Whole Foods shops, before delivering it in all of its stores.
The launch of this method of biometric payments will mark the first official step Amazon to new technology payments in stores and could mean an even greater push in this area.
Amazon a long time to take payments using Amazon Pay. If the payment method with the scanning of the hands will be successful, the company plans to license and distribute it in all stores.
Online shopping can combine this method with the universal tools of sales management, such as Shopify offer, or aspects of it technology Amazon Go. Amazon is also working on developing mobile payments, which could be used in the store.
A more General pattern: if the payment method with the scanning of the hands will spread to the Whole Foods stores across the country, it can serve as the impetus for the fact that a lot of consumers will go with the online mode in real stores.
The ability to speed up the checkout in large grocery chains can convince consumers to start using biometric payments. Whole Foods has about 500 stores in the United States and is a major company in the grocery market of the USA, so many consumers after the introduction of a new payment method may grow quickly after its occurrence.
And because it can save time, consumers may want to try, especially since they can just link your existing Amazon account, so the registration process was not too complicated. This can give way to the introduction and early adoption of biometric payment options in the US, if Amazon is successful, especially considering that consumers regularly buy products to get used to the method of payment.
But since scanning is hands Amazon is one of the first professional biometric options for payments, it is likely to bear the major concern about biometric data. Biometric data raise concerns about privacy and data security, as consumers need to uncover new information in the form of their fingerprints, hand scans, and other data.
If Amazon wants to be at the forefront of the biometric industry payments, he must be prepared to convince consumers and bureaucrats that personal information will be safe.