G7 split on the Russian question: the word for Japan
In the “Big seven” there is no consensus whether to go towards Russia and return it to the club of world leaders. So far, the ratio of supporters and opponents of equal (three vs. three), and the final word will be for the Prime Minister of Japan.
According to “Voice of America”, for the accession of Russia to the club of the seven are the leaders of the United States, France and Italy. Opponents of this decision were the representatives of great Britain, Germany and Canada.
Some details of the meeting at the summit “the Big seven” in France revealed CNN journalist Josh Rogin.
“According to my information, Boris Johnson, Merkel and Trudeau at the reception last night spoke out against Russia’s return to Big seven and macron supports this step. Italy also expressed support for the return of Russia in the G7 during dinner, “shared Rogin in his Twitter.
As for the US, the American President to a direct question replied frankly: it is likely that in 2020 Russia will be the guest at the summit “the Big seven”.
We will remind, earlier the Prime Ministers of Canada and great Britain agreed on a common position that Russia must not be returned to the composition of the G7 until Russia does not stop its aggression against Ukraine.
Photo Of The White House/Facebook
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter