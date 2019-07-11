Gabunia not the first: there were archival videos from another Georgian journalist insulted Putin
The network has published a video with another Georgian journalist, who in 2013, broadcast TV insulted the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
“By the way, the mother of Putin and his mom on Georgian TV, it turns out, is an old tradition. Here’s an example video 2013. Then like no one was worried as this time”, — writes blogger Denis Kazan.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, July 7, a leading Georgian TV channel “Rustavi 2” Giorgi Gabunia, during his author’s program “the PostScript” I swore at the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The guide channel for two months, suspended him from work.
The speech of the journalist led to protests in Tbilisi. Near the editorial office of the TV channel then a crowd gathered, demanding the dismissal of the journalist and his leadership, “Rustavi-2” the night suspended the broadcasting, and July 8, there was a statement of the General Director of TV channel Niki Gvaramiya. He acknowledged that rude offensive against Putin were “inappropriate, tasteless and damaging to the struggle, part of which was supposed to be”.
