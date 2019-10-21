GAC Motor launched sales of a futuristic crossover Aion LX
After the coupe-sedan Aion S in China started selling a second model of the new brand GAC Motor group — electric midsize crossover Aion LX.
The novelty is based on the platform GEP (GAC Electric Platform) with the support of electric motors. The platform is equipped with a GEP small and light Japanese Nidec electric motor with integrated reducer and inverter.
Aion LX got a futuristic appearance, the underlined short hood, smooth side of the body with hidden door handles and sloping C pillar. The same design language continues in the interior where you can see large size horizontal tablet of the instrument panel and multimedia system are in different planes. Seat offer comfort and extra support for lower leg.
Electrocreaser presented in three different variations, with indexes of 60, 70 and 80. The first two front-wheel drive with a range of up to 520 km For the performance of the LX 60 meets the 184-HP engine for the LX 70 — 204 HP, and for the version 80 LX with all-wheel drive two electric motors-one on each axle, with a total capacity of 408 HP and a range of up to 650 kilometres, Top specification is able to reach 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.