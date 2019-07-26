Gaitan explained why she and her husband issued a marriage contract
Gaitana is happily married to her producer Alexander, and last about seven years, was in civil marriage with Edward Klima. Obviously, it is the ex-husband was the reason that now the singer signed a marriage contract. The initiator for this was her new choice.
“I’ll tell you a secret! A marriage contract need!!! As soon as my husband and I got married, he asked me to arrange him a marriage agreement. For the first time in my life I heard from the man that he wants me and my parents never had any doubt of the sincerity of our love. Honestly, I was very happy!” — said of Gaitan in the social network, adding:
“My bitter experience has taught me that speculators very much. They skillfully manipulating you, accusing you in disbelief, but in order to set your finances and property. My dear, let the way be sincere people. And are you for or against prenuptial agreements? Signed yourself?”