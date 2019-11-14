Gaitan impressed with the powerful performance of the anthem of Ukraine before the match of the national team in Zaporozhye (video)
November 14, 2019
A friendly match of football of Ukraine national team against the team of Estonia began with a powerful and inspiring anthem singer Gaitana. Anthem picked up the fans gathered at the stadium Slavutych arena in Zaporizhia.
“FACTS” lead the online broadcast of the match, the statistics of the game.
Recall, October 11, before the meeting of football teams of Ukraine and Lithuania in Kharkov to execute the anthem of Ukraine was entrusted DZIDZIO (Michael Homa). Then the meeting ended with the victory of Ukrainians with the score 2:0.
