Gal gadot will play the main role in the drama about the Holocaust
October 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Release date of the movie is still unknown, but we’re already waiting
Gal gadot’ll produce the film “Irena Sendler” on Polish activist who saved Jewish children during the Second world war.
The actress, best known for playing Wonder Woman also got the lead role in the film.
Irena Sendler, also known as Irena Sendlerowa, saved from the Warsaw ghetto, about 2.5 thousand children. In 1943 she was arrested by the Nazis and after being tortured was sentenced to death, but the guards bribed, and the girl was saved. Irena died on may 12, 2008 in Warsaw at the 99th year of life.