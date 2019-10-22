Galatasaray – real Madrid online video goals of the match of the Champions League
Tuesday, October 22, in Istanbul at the stadium “Ali Sami Yen” will be held the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League between the Turkish Galatasaray and real Madrid.
Both teams started very well performance in the tournament. “Creamy”, which is a record for the number of cups won (13, six of which are already in the 2000s), was defeated on departure French “PSG” (0:3), and then the house failed to beat the Belgian “Bruges” (2:2), and after the first half inferior opponent two goals. As a result — last place in the table at the moment.
In two games with the participation of Galatasaray was scored just one goal — first wards Fatih Terim played away draw with club Brugge (0:0), and then narrowly lost in Paris local PSG (0:1).
