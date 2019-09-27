Galkin became Sobchak, and Basque in brad pitt: the network seized the Gradient application
Before the network was popular app through which you could see yourself in old age, now gaining momentum, a new program Gradient. It allows you to learn at photos of celebrities who like people. The first fashion app tested stars of show business. The results were quite unexpected.
Russian comedian Maxim Galkin was similar to TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak. The result so amused comedian, he asked for a phone number of Konstantin Bogomolov.
“I have” — immediately said Anastasia Volochkova. Willingness to share contact Bogomolov also expressed Nikolay Baskov and a couple of stars.
“First — to me!” — said Galkin ex-husband Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan.
“And to all of the scenario was: first Maxim, then the hearse”, “I Love your sense of humor. So subtly only you can see”, “it’s beautiful when everything is in order with humor,” write subscribers under pictures with funny reincarnation.
Singer Nikolay Baskov has appeared is similar to a few characters — Hollywood actors brad pitt, Antonio Banderas and General Secretary Joseph Stalin.
“I probably do live these three people. Need to work on your inner self”, — joked the Basques under the photo.
Ukrainian TV presenter Alexander Padano program was given three options.
The comedian Garik Kharlamov wrote that with a hangover like Matt Damon.
Olga Buzova also experienced the application. The program felt that she looked like Jennifer Lopez.
Also showed famous athletes in age.
