Galkin’s jokes about Putin and the censorship angered the Duma
Around the speech of Maxim Galkin in Novosibirsk, in which he ridiculed Putin said about censorship, the growing scandal. “Frivolous” behavior humorist on stage even discussed in the state Duma. On Galkina criticized. Supposedly so worthless about their country joke, it supposedly offends the Russians.
Especially offended the representative of LDPR Dmitry Saveliev, says TOP News. He believes that Galkin has failed to represent the genre of political satire because of “poor understanding of intellectual humor.”
“We all have someone to compare: Zhvanetskiy, Zadornov, who also wrote for a different audience, he knew how to control any room in the capital and in the periphery, often joked about very controversial things, but he never came down to direct insults its audience“, — said the Deputy and called the speech Galkina in Novosibirsk “insult Siberians”.
. In the comments he said that no censorship exists, that the meaning of programs creates their format. Solovyov’s opinion was supported by another Kremlin mouthpiece Dmitry Kiselyov.
And Artem Sheinin with “the First channel” he suggested that Galkin’s just angry that he still was not given the title of National artist. While Galkin was supported by Vladimir Pozner and network users. They call his statement a very bold and suggest that in this regard, the humorist can cause problems.
