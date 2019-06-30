Galya Daenerys and her fiance: big hit network is a funny Ukrainian voice “Game of thrones”

Галя Дейенерис и ее жених: хитом сети стала забавная украинская озвучка «Игры престолов»

Network huge popularity received a video in which a fragment with the main characters of the series “Game of thrones” has received new and relevant for many young couples Ukrainian voiceovers.

The corresponding video published on the page in Facebook user Victor Samokhvalov.

Video of Daenerys Targaryen (which the new version of the voice name is Gale) persuades her lover Jon snow to have a wedding.

Carefully – spoilers.

The author of the video, Victor Samokhvalov made it for advertising his Studio, which is engaged in a wedding video. In comments he also promised that he will announce all eight seasons of the series, if the video will get a lot of reposts. Given the fact that on 28 June, the office for almost 4 thousand posts, the Victor expects a lot of work ahead.

