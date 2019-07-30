Game Fortnite made several teenagers millionaires (photos)
In new York held the first ever world championship online game Fortnite. The winner was 16-year-old American Kyle Gilsdorf. He received a cash prize of 3 million dollars! It’s more than won the Wimbledon final in July, the Romanian Simona Halep and Serb Novak Djokovic. Prize each of the tennis Champions were 2 million 983 thousand dollars.
Kyle told reporters: “All I want is a new Desk for the computer. And maybe a table for that Cup”.
Gersdorf’s father admitted that his son plays in Fortnite seven or eight hours a day. “But only after do their homework and do their chores”, dad continued the first champion.
Second place was won by 15-year-old Briton Jaden Ashman. The teenager from London was 1.1 million dollars. He pulled out to journalists his mother and loudly said to her: “you see, mother, I do not spend in vain time and not doing shit!”. Lisa Dollman was forced to admit that he always scolds his son for his passion for video games. One day she broke down and threw them in the trash. They then had a big fight.
“What was I supposed to do? Jaden is ready to sleep, eat, drink at the computer! He lives in a virtual world” — explained his attitude towards the game Lisa.
Jaden Ashman and his mother
Video games online with each passing year bring you all great earnings. Fortnite is no exception. In August, for example, in Shanghai, the start of the tournament for the game DOTA 2. The prize Fund exceeds the 30.2 million dollars.
In new York all players, who took fourth place and above, became dollar millionaires.
Fortnite is one of the most popular online games. It is played by over 250 million people worldwide. While the game appeared only two years ago. Participation is not free. On average, each player makes at least $ 100. Can you imagine how much money there spinning! Each player your account. There are recorded all the achievements and results. Hackers seek to hack into these accounts as often as, for example, Bank accounts.
World Cup Fortnite took place in several stages. First, the organizers selected those who were to get into a limited number of finalists — just 100 people in the individual tournament and 50 pairs in the group tournament! It is noted that the age of the vast majority of those who got into the top ten, does not exceed 16 years.
