Game Jordan shorts and t-shirt were auctioned for nearly a third of a million dollars (photo)
May 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Michael Jordan
One of the lots of the auction, Goldin Auctions were a game of NBA legends Michael Jordan.
In the end, the buyer paid for the shorts and t-shirt of Michael, in which he played for the Chicago bulls in the championship the season 1996/97, 288 thousand dollars.
Among sports collectors currently developed a trend of things is Jordan, if you remember that earlier auction for 560 thousand. went pretty well-worn sneakers “His Vozdushna” in which he played in his first NBA season in 1985.
And for Mike, in which Jordan played in the “Golden” national team USA at the Olympics of 1992 in Barcelona, the buyer has posted 216 thousand.