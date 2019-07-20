“Game of thrones” became the absolute leader of the Emmy awards
The young husband 23-year-old Sophie, Coach, star of the TV series “Game of thrones” admitted that he could not find words to Express my admiration of the latest achievement of his talented wife. “Sophie was nominated for an Emmy! I’m so proud of you…” — he wrote, having learned that Turner was one of the contenders for the award, which is considered the television equivalent of “Oscar” in the nomination “the Best supporting actress in a drama series”. This honor she was awarded for the brilliant performance of the role of Sansa stark in the cult show.
Note that the “Game of thrones”, the final episode of which was released in may of this year he received an impressive number of nominations — as many as 32! Among the candidates for receiving the “Emmy” were two of the leading roles kit Harington and Emilia Clarke. In addition, in the category “Best supporting actress” six positions, “Game…” in this category went to four of them! Got them: Gwendolen Christie, Lena heady, Maisie Williams and already mentioned above, Sophie Turner.
We will remind, this year was extraordinarily successful for Sophie. Because in addition to her professional activities, personal life actress epochal event took place: she first married. In early may, Turner has registered their marriage in Las Vegas with his favorite singer Joe Jonas. And then he played a great wedding in the South of France, in Provence, where he collected all his friends. And for the sake of the celebration, the couple decided to spend rented the old Chateau de Tourreaue.