Gamer died from electric shock after he was asleep, holding the smartphone-charging (photos, video)
In Chonburi in Thailand killed 25-year-old gamer Sastra Mo-in. He played online games on various gadgets, lying in bed and fell asleep, leaving the phone on charge. In the morning his aunt Vatcharaporn Mo-Ying came to clean his room and saw his nephew lying motionless. His body was a crimson color, and on his left hand, which was lying near the electrical extension cord with the outlet, there was a noticeable burn marks.
According to Daily Mail, the police came to the conclusion that the young man died “from the shock caused by mobile phone”. Maybe the charger was faulty.
“My nephew constantly spent a lot of time in bed, using phone and electronic games near the outlet. I often saw him at night asleep with the phone plugged into a wall socket,” — said the aunt of the deceased.
Death Sastry happened in the same week, when Kazakhstan passed away 14-year-old girl Abdalbek Alua Acidity, which also fell asleep the night with the included charging mobile phone. In the morning, how to write “FACTS”, the battery of the smartphone has exploded.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter