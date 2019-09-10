Gang in Mexico castrated rapist with a pit bull that chewed off his genitals (photos…
One of the gangs of the Mexican capital Mexico city staged a lynching of the alleged rapist. Man castrated in a cruel way — he was stripped, handcuffed and unleashed a pit bull that chewed off and ate his genitals, leaving only an open wound, which was gushing blood. The man was begging for mercy — until then, until he was gagged with a rag. Creepy video of the massacre was posted on the social networks as a warning to others.
What was your reaction to the incident, local police reported.
As informs edition Daily Mail, the level of rape in the country is 12.6 cases per 100 thousand of the population — according to official statistics, which does not account for all cases. While Mexican criminal organizations often punish rapists.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter