Garden ‘butterfly World’ and fair Broward County: how to spend a weekend in Miami (22-24 November)
What: Exhibition of works by Sarah Averbook-Kaplan
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Miami Beach Botanical Garden 2000 Convention Center Dr Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Sarah Averbook Kaplan is an artist-visualize. In her works she evokes the magic of consciousness and connection with nature. Kaplan received a bachelor of arts in fine arts at the California Institute of the arts, collaborated with fashion and beauty brands as FENDI and diptyque.
Cost: Free.
What: the Garden ‘butterfly World’
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Butterfly World, Tradewinds Park (South Side of Sample Road) 3600 W. Sample Road Coconut Creek, Florida 33073
Read more: Visitors can see over 30 species of butterflies and moths are among the variety of California plants. Seasonal exhibition in the open air will allow adults and children to observe nature up close and play with the butterflies.
Cost: $0-30.
What: the Broward County Fair
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino 901 Federal Highway Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Read more: the Broward County Fair runs from 14 to 24 November, promising delicious treats, music and entertainment.
This year, guests will see a wide variety of cocktails and Beers, along with snacks from various cuisines of the world. Visitors can also expect live music performances, games, carnival performances, rides, and unique agricultural fun for the whole family, including workshops on gardening and playing with animals for children.
Cost: $10-25.
What: night tour through the Park
When: Friday, November 22 from 18:30.
Where: Bill Sadowski Park, 17555 SW 79th Ave Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
Read more: Take a night time stroll on the nature of Miami with a guide-naturalist to discover the marvelous nocturnal life of the Park. Find out about the main attractions of the Park, and listen to the sounds of nature.
You must bring insect repellent, flashlight, and shod in comfortable shoes with a closed toe. You can also bring marshmallows to roast on the fire.
Cost: $6.
What: the lighting of the festive lights on the Christmas tree
When: Friday, November 22, from 19:00.
Where: Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196
Read more: the Lighting of lights is an annual event that opens the festive Christmas season.
This ceremony is accompanied by live music, fair, entertainment events (photos with Santa at the “Christmas night” by Charles Dickens, walking with deer, etc.), as well as a huge selection of drinks and treats.
Cost: Free.
What: harvest Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, November 23-24.
Where: Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc., 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165
Read more: At the end of November in Miami hosts the annual traditional fair of the harvest – celebration of the local farmers. The fair offers live music, fresh snacks and beverages as well as entertainment: making of decorations of pumpkins, face painting individuals, kite flying and more.
In addition, this is a great opportunity to buy gifts for the holidays, as this festival will be a fair of handmade goods.
Cost: From $0.
What: an Architectural tour of Miami
When: Saturday, November 23 from 10:00.
Where: The Miami Center for Architecture & Design, 310 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131
More info: In this two-hour walking tour highlights some of the best historic buildings in downtown Miami, most of which are listed on the national register of historic places.
Tours begin with a brief introductory discussion at the Center for architecture and design Miami and cover the territory of Central business district of the city.
Cost: $15-20.
What: farmer’s market
When: Saturday, November 23 from 11:00.
Where: Bayside Marketplace 401 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL 33132
Read more: What’s the best way to spend a Saturday than to support local artisans and their varied local produce and products at the permanent farmers ‘ market. Come and stock up on the freshest fruits, vegetables, snacks and many other useful things.
Cost: Free.
What: Literary readings in Russian
When: Saturday, November 23 from 18:00.
Where: Sunny Isles Beach Branch Library 18070 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Read more: Literary readings in Russian, “in the blue sea,” a program of stories by Julian Semenov in the framework of the Russian club of Miami libraries.
Cost: Free.
What: a Festival of Studio Ghibli/’Kiki’s delivery service’
When: Sunday, November 24 from 19:00.
Where: German-American Social Club 11919 Southwest 56th Street Miami, FL 33175
Read more: “witch’s delivery service” (Kiki’s Delivery Service) — the fifth full-length anime film directed by Hayao Miyazaki, released in 1989 by the Studio “Ghibli”.
Kiki — a 13-year-old witch-student, who lives on the outskirts of a small town with her father, a scientist and mother was a witch, manufactures medicinal agents for local residents and training the daughter to his art. At this age, according to tradition, the witch must fly on a one-year internship in another city where there are other witches, and to live by providing its residents their professional services. Mother worried that all of the skills the daughter has mastered only flight on a broom, but Kiki is confident in their ability to pass the test.
Cost: Free.
