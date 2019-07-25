Garlic festival and ballet: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area ()
What: night market NorCal
Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA
When: Friday, 26 July from 15:00
Read more:
Night market NorCal second year fascinates residents with international cuisine and evening lights.
The festival accessible for all ages. Within three days it will bring together more than 200 vendors of food.
Visitors can try a variety of dishes to buy or order special artworks from artists at Art Walk, and enjoy exciting live music that will energize throughout the night.
Please note:
Parking costs $ 10. Payment only in cash.
Most sellers accept cash only. Available ATMs.
Cost: $5
What: Movies and children’s outdoor games
Where: Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field
When: Friday, 26 July at 18:30
Read more:
Take your family, friends and neighbors, spread out blankets on the field and see a free movie under the moon and stars in Alameda.
The evening begins at 18:30 with games and workshops for children. The film screening starts at 20:15. Snacks and food will be available for purchase.
The organizers also pay attention that BBQ, alcoholic beverages and Pets are not allowed.
July 26: Zootopia — Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field
6 September:Ralph Breaks the Internet — Leydecker Field
Cost: free
What: Beer festival in San Jose
Where: 150 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
When: Friday-Sunday, July 26-28, from 11:00
Read more:
Beer festival in San Jose is a holiday, the main theme of which is beer.
Different Breweries present their Beers during the festival is the tasting of the beverage, various activities and competitions on relevant themes, sold Souvenirs.
Join a fun beer get-together at the annual festival, where you can enjoy tasting beer from the best brewers in the world!
Entertainment, appetizers from your favorite local chefs, a live DJ and breathtaking views are just some of the things that await you.
Admission to the festival is absolutely free. You can take children and four-legged Pets.
Cost: admission is free. Food & drinks at an additional cost
What: Free concert on the beach: the band Bad Company with Brian Howe
Where: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk | 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz, CA Santa CruzSouth Bay
When: Friday, 26 July 16:30
Read more:
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a series of 40 best bands of the 70’s, 80’s and early 90-ies, which every Friday hosts free concerts right on the beach.
The organizers invite everyone to attend the concert, which will take place from 16:30 to 22:00. The event is open to people of all ages.
One of the legendary voices of rock, Brian Howe burst on the scene, when he became the partner of singer Ted Nugent. In 1984, Bad Company, invited Brian to the role of lead vocalist. He accepted the offer and asked start permanent sold out of the group. Over the next ten years, Brian wrote, recorded and toured with Bad Company around the world.
Concert schedule 2019
- July 26– Bad Company former lead singer Brian Howe
- August 2 – Y & T
- August 9 – Living Colour
- August 16 – 10,000 Maniacs
- August 23 – Journey former lead singer Steve Augeri
- August 30– Papa Doo Run Run
Cost: free
What: dancing under the stars
Where: Jack London Square Broadway at Embarcadero W, Oakland (CA) 94607
When: Friday, July 26 from 18:00
Read more:
In the summer months, every Friday, from 18:030 square Jack London a professional dance instructor johnny Lopez and Charles Service will train everyone dances for 30 minutes (including hip hop, bollywood, salsa and more.)
Each Friday night will have a theme and be accompanied by music from 20:00 to 21:00.
July 26 — party 80-90
Cost: free
Traditional marathon in San Francisco
When: Friday – Sunday, 26-28 July at 12:00
Where: The Streets Of San Francisco
Read more:
In the San Francisco marathon is held every year — except in 1988 — since 1977.
This marathon is one of the most popular and most famous in the world. About 20 thousand runners took part in it in recent years.
The route starts and ends at The Embarcadero. It passes through sights such as Fishermans Wharf, Mission Bay Districts, AT & T Park and, of course, the Golden gate bridge.
Cost: Free.
Garlic festival
When: Saturday, July 27 at 10:00
Where: Christmas Hill Park, 7050 Miller Ave. Gilroy
Read more: the world’s Largest the 39th annual festival of food with the main ingredient — garlic — all dishes will be held from 28 to 30 July in the town of Gilroy.
In the alley gourmet, under the open sky, will be located dozens of giant kitchens, and the cooks right in front of the guests will prepare delicious dishes, heavily seasoned with garlic. Steak, squid, shrimp, sandwiches, fried potatoes, pasta, various sauces and even ice cream will be soaked in a delicious mouth-watering scents of garlic.
Their skills at the festival will show the best cooks-lovers from different States. Of two hundred applicants, the organizers of the festival have chosen eight who will take part in the competition for the best garlic cooks 2017 and will cook their original dishes with garlic.
All guests of the festival offers concerts, exhibitions of paintings and Handicrafts, entertainment, games for children, a mini zoo, wine tasting and much more.
Cost: From $8.
Kite festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, at 10:00
Where: Berkeley Marina, University Ave. and Marina Blvd., Berkeley
Read more: kites are not just for kids. Experience the charm of modern kite flying at the 34th annual kite festival in Berkeley. Come here with your whole family and everyone will find something special for yourself from the giant kites that even more than at home, as well as animation for children.
Your children will even show a master class to launch kites and giving out candy.
The festival will also be food trucks and live music.
Cost: entrance to the festival is free. However, Parking will need to pay $15 — the money will be sent to local charities.
The festival at Fort Ross
When: Saturday, July 27 at 10:00
Where: Fort Ross State Historic Park 19005 Coast Highway One Jenner
Read more: In the National historic Park Fort Ross is located on the site of the former Russian settlement on the coast of Northern California, will host the festival.
The settlement was founded by the Russian-American company for fishing and the fur trade in 1812 and later sold to large landowner John Sutter.
On the territory of the historical Park is still the original structure of the time — home of the last Russian commandant Rotchev, which is recognized as the object of historical value of national importance.
Cost: $20 per car.
What: a Festival of Japanese culture
Where: 1881 Pine Street at Octavia, San Francisco
When: Saturday, July 27 from 11:00
Read more:
Ginza Bazaar is 81-year-old tradition of the district Japantown, offering you two days of games, entertainment and Japanese cuisine.
You will have a real Japanese holiday for the whole family with a colourful palette of artists and craftsmen from Japan.
A unique symbiosis of traditional and modern Japanese culture in the rich entertainment program for all ages
Cost: free
Free ballet in the Park
When: Sunday, 28 July at 14:00
Where: 19th Avenue and Sloat Blvd., San Francisco
Read more: Every summer since 1938, the festival Stern Grove offers free concerts in the Park.
Come early to spread your blanket and take a comfortable place. And it’s a great idea to spend a Sunday in a beautiful Park, watching free performances of the best dancers and San Francisco.
Incomparable ballet San Francisco is their best plays. Headed by artistic Director Helgi Tomasson with the dancers will perform selections from its current repertoire with the orchestra of ballet San Francisco and conductor Martin West.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]