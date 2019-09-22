Garlic water recipe grandmother Ghali set me on my feet. From a whole bunch of diseases!
Almost all know about the benefits of garlic, though mostly think about it when there is a question of strengthening the immune system or fight colds. Other beneficial properties of garlic are less well known, but sorry…
Just 2 cloves of natural antibiotic, is infused in a glass of warm water, can save you from a whole bunch of diseases. Hard to believe, but this simple recipe works.
Garlic water
Here’s how to prepare garlic water, under what conditions it should be consumed, and which should not do this.
INGREDIENTS
- 2-3 cloves of garlic
- 3 slices of fresh lemon
- 3-4 drops of olive oil
- 1 Cup warm water
COOKING
- Peel the garlic cloves and slice them in small pieces.
- Put chopped garlic into a suitable container. Add a few slices of lemon and 3-4 drops of olive oil.
- Let stand 15 minutes.
- Strain and drink immediately.
The question arises: why recipe garlic tincture includes these two products? Garlic is one of the best antimicrobials, it effectively cleans the blood vessels, stomach, expels parasites. Lemon nourishes the body with vitamins, dissolves toxins, and stimulates fat burning, improves the complexion.
High content of potassium in lemon strengthens the heart, has a beneficial effect on the brain and nervous system. A great benefit of lemon for digestive system. Its use improves liver function, promotes the production of enzymes and dilutes the bile.
Regular use of garlic water decreases the risk of heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Garlic water helps to dilute the blood, preventing the formation of blood clots. Garlic helps to lower blood pressure and normalize cholesterol levels.
Health benefits from daily consumption of garlic also includes: enhanced resistance to infections, decrease in joint pain, improvement of liver and kidney.
As garlic tincture strong enough effect on the body, to drink it every day is not recommended. Drink 1 Cup of this tincture 2 times a week is usually sufficient in order to fully take advantage of its healing power.
Best to drink garlic water in the morning 30 minutes before Breakfast. If currently you are taking blood thinners or drugs that reduce blood pressure, do not use garlic water without consulting a doctor because it lowers blood pressure and thins the blood.
Receiving garlic water is effective home diet, which can rapidly destroy fat in the abdomen. It stimulates the metabolism, helps to burn calories, suppresses appetite.