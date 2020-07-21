Gas prices for industry will increase from 1 August
Prices will depend on the terms of delivery
The company said that next month the gas prices for industry will rise by 0.2-0.4 percent .
Naftogaz of Ukraine has published the price of natural gas, which will operate from 1 August to industrial customers and other economic entities. This was reported on the website of the NAC on Tuesday, July 21.
Otmechaetsya that the prices depend on delivery conditions.
“Naftogaz invites gas price 2 982,00 — 3 474,00 UAH/thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT and expenses for its transportation by main and distribution pipelines).
Compared to prices for July 2020, prices will rise by 0.2 to 0.4% depending on terms of delivery.
The proposed price of natural gas from resource companies can vary depending on the volume of purchases and payment terms.
