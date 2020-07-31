Gas reserves in UGS of Ukraine has exceeded 22 billion cubic meters
Photo: delo.ua
Reserves in UGS of Ukraine are growing rapidly
In Ukraine for the day, there were nearly 42 million cubic meters of gas. The entire amount was received from Slovakia.
The volume of gas in underground storages of Ukraine as of July 29 rose to 21,017 billion cubic meters this is evidenced by the operational data of the Operator GTS on Friday, July 31.
For the past day UGS pumped 76,87 million cubic meters of gas. Gas extraction was conducted.
It is also stated that in Ukraine for the day, there were nearly 42 million cubic meters of gas. The entire amount was received from Slovakia. From Poland and Hungary gas were reported. While gas production per day amounted to 55.2 million cubic metres of gas.
We will remind, as of 16 July, the volume of gas in underground storage facilities in Ukraine has exceeded 21 billion cubic meters Next billion cubic meters was pumped for only two weeks.
It was also reported that this year Ukraine has updated the record for gas reserves. The current injection season will be the most productive in the history of Ukrainian gas storage facilities
korrespondent.net